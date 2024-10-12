Image credit: Max Buondonno / Matridox

I spent three full days in Berlin, Germany this August attending IFA 2024, one of the biggest tech trade shows in the world. Granted, I left the day the show floor opened, so I wasn’t able to enjoy the full experience that the annual trade show had to offer.

To be honest, though, it’s completely fine. I was able to visit Showstoppers, a media-exclusive event that’s essentially a miniature version of IFA with product booths, eager executives, a pasta bar, and free drinks. This is where I did most of my scouting for the winners of my IFA 2024 awards, in addition to picking the winners for my new full-time role at The Shortcut (more on that later).

After the whirled of the iPhone 16 launch (and my subsequent iPhone 16 Plus review that followed), I finally had a chance to highlight my favorite new gadgets from the show. Here are 10 of the best products from IFA 2024.

Best Smartphone: Honor Magic V3

Although it debuted a few weeks earlier in China, the Honor Magic V3 stole the show at IFA as the slimmest foldable yet, measuring just 9.2mm when closed. For context, that’s thinner than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (10.5mm) and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12.1mm). Weighing only 226 grams, it’s also incredibly lightweight. Despite its slim profile, Honor didn’t compromise on specs. The V3 features a massive 7.92-inch OLED folding display, a 6.43-inch outer display (both with 120Hz refresh rates), a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 5,150mAh battery with 66W fast charging. It also boasts triple rear cameras, AI features, and IPX8 water resistance.

Best Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition

Lenovo made waves at IFA with its innovative twisting laptop concept, but my pick is the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon. The “Aura Edition” features a lighter, sleeker design while retaining the beloved ultra-comfy ThinkPad keyboard. It comes with exclusive software features, including Smart Modes for a more personalized experience, Smart Share for seamless file transfer between devices, and 24/7 customer support. Under the hood, it’s powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and graphics.

Best Smartwatch: Amazfit T-Rex 3

Amazfit impressed me with the T-Rex 3, a rugged, adventure-ready smartwatch that packs incredible durability at an affordable price. With military-grade drop resistance, 10ATM water resistance, dual-band GPS, and a large 1.5-inch AMOLED display, it’s designed for tough environments. It also comes with AI coaching features to help you get in shape, and its battery can last up to 13 days with heavy use. I’m currently setting up my review unit, so stay tuned for my full thoughts.

Best Speaker: Technics SC-CX700

Technics made headlines with its new SC-CX700 wireless speaker system, and it was quite the show-stopper at IFA. The big story is the fact it’s completely wireless, yet delivers the same hi-fi audio quality you’d expect from the brand. It can be used as a standalone speaker system, a regular hi-fi system, or as TV speakers thanks to the HDMI ARC port on the back. The speakers themselves are housed in a classic design that’ll look good on anyone’s shelf, while inside you’ll find all sorts of new parts to deliver exceptional audio quality. It’s one of the most advanced speakers I’ve come across lately, which helps the £2,399 price tag make sense.

Best Headphones: Anker Soundcore Space One Pro

Are they the most technologically impressive headphones I’ve ever seen? No, but the Soundcore Space One Pros from Anker are some of the most impressive I’ve seen for under $200. Ahead of IFA, the company provided me with a sample, and I’m genuinely blown away by their performance. They deliver great audio quality, battery life, and active noise cancellation. Plus, they’re comfortable to wear and–once again–only cost $200. My full review is coming soon to The Shortcut, so stay tuned.

Best Mobile Technology: Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station

As a fan of travel accessories, Anker’s 3-in-1 MagGo Wireless Charging Station caught my eye at IFA. The station integrates three chargers: a 15W Qi2 MagSafe charger, a standard Qi wireless charger, and an Apple Watch charger. Each charger folds up and magnetically connects for easy storage. Although it’s priced at $89.99, the MagGo’s compact, portable design and functionality make it a must-have for travelers.

Best Robot: Roborock QRevo Curv

Roborock makes some of the coolest robotic vacuum cleaners I’ve seen, and the company’s new QRevo Curv was a stand-out at IFA because of it. It’s a far more capable vacuum thanks to its increased suction power, which can clean more dirt and muck than ever before. Its new design can accommodate for small objects and bumps on your floor and navigate over them (it literally grows legs when it needs to), and the repositioned LiDAR camera helps to avoid furniture and navigate around it. It also comes with an extendable side arm to help get into corners and other hard-to-reach places. Of course, the QRevo Curv also has a self-cleaning station and all the automation features you could ask for to keep your home clean even while you’re away.

Best Smart Home Device: XGIMI Aura 2

XGIMI had a number of projectors on display at IFA, but I was most impressed by the most expensive one: the Aura 2. At $2,699, this ultra-short throw projector offers some of the company’s most impressive technology including 2,300 ISO lumens, Dual Light 2.0, Dolby Vision, and 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It’s also IMAX certified so you can enjoy IMAX-formatted films on it. Its design is also sleek as hell; I love XGIMI’s premium aesthetic with all of its products, and the Aura 2 is quite the stunner with its fabric finish and simplistic form factor. It’s a contender for a solid TV replacement.

Best Health Tech: Bebird Smart Ear Cleaners

I randomly stumbled upon Bebird with The Shortcut team at Showstoppers and had to take a beat to check out their smart ear cleaners. The company claims they are the world’s first over-the-counter ear cleaners with cameras. The EarVision Complete and EarVision Pro connect to your phone and offer a view into your ears with impressive clarity. You can then remove the camera and use various attachments to clean your ears, which seems like a huge upgrade for anyone like me who strictly uses Q-tips. I’m very interested in trying this system out for myself.

Best Concept: Ki Wireless Kitchen Charging

The most exciting thing about the new Ki wireless charging standard is the fact that one day, it will become a reality. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) unveiled the technology at IFA as a way to eliminate power cords from kitchen appliances like blenders, relying instead on electromagnetic induction which uses magnets to generate electricity. The technology directly powers the appliance instead of a battery, which makes it different from something like Qi2 on smartphones. It supports up to 2,200W of power, it can transmit power through materials like granite and wood up to 1.5 inches thick, and devices will communicate with transmitters using NFC chips. It’ll take a while before the technology replaces good ol’ power cords, but one day it will, which is pretty exciting.