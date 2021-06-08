Welcome to Legendary Scoop!

This is my personal newsletter where I talk about what’s going on in the world of consumer technology. A very original concept, amirite?

A few times a week, I share my thoughts, observations, and opinions on breaking stories, gadgets, and trends in the world of consumer tech and the culture that surrounds it. It’s basically a full-blown gadget blog, but as a newsletter.

A little about me: I’ve been covering technology for almost eight years, first on my blog and later at various other sites like CNN Underscored, XDA, TheStreet, Sports Illustrated, dlmag, and How-To Geek. I’ve covered numerous launch events, attended CES multiple times, and was even recognized as a “Trailblazer” in the technology journalist world by the Consumer Technology Association. I have my thoughts, opinions, and preferences when it comes to technology, and a lot of them influence the content I create.

I hope this newsletter becomes a great resource in your efforts to stay up to date on the ever-changing world of technology. I’ll do my best to cover the stories that matter, let you know which products to buy (and which to avoid), and give you an inside look into the life of a tech journalist in the 2020s.

