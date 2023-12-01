Subscribe
Best of IFA 2024: 10 of the coolest gadgets from the show
I know I'm a month late, but better late than never, right?
16 hrs ago
Max Buondonno
July 2024
Review: My thoughts on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x
In case you were worried that Windows on ARM would suck forever, boy do I have some good news for you.
Jul 17
Max Buondonno
February 2024
I... don't know what to do with this
It's huge!
Feb 23
Max Buondonno
January 2024
For the Galaxy S24, Samsung goes all-in on AI
Is Galaxy AI the future of Samsung's smartphone line? I suppose so.
Jan 18
Max Buondonno
Welcome to 2024
🎉
Jan 1
Max Buondonno
December 2023
What is going on with Apple Watch battery life?
My Series 8 struggles to get through a day with watchOS 10, and I have no clear answer why.
Dec 1, 2023
Max Buondonno
November 2023
My thoughts on the Google Pixel Fold
I frickin' love this thing.
Nov 23, 2023
Max Buondonno
The iPhone is officially getting RCS
And it's about time.
Nov 16, 2023
Max Buondonno
Apple Watch, give me a Christmas Snoopy face
Do you think the new Snoopy face in watchOS 10 will get festive for the holidays?
Nov 7, 2023
Max Buondonno
October 2023
Cheaper folding phones are here... sort of
The Moto Razr and OnePlus Open signal a shift in pricing for folding phones, and they're surprisingly good.
Oct 22, 2023
Max Buondonno
It's Saturday, and I've got Pixel on my mind
I reviewed two of Google's new Pixel devices, and I've got some early thoughts on a third.
Oct 14, 2023
Max Buondonno
My thoughts on the iPhone 15 Pro
After using it for a few weeks, I can say that this iPhone is particularly wonderful.
Oct 8, 2023
Max Buondonno
