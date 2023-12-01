Matridox

Best of IFA 2024: 10 of the coolest gadgets from the show
I know I'm a month late, but better late than never, right?
  
Max Buondonno

July 2024

Review: My thoughts on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x
In case you were worried that Windows on ARM would suck forever, boy do I have some good news for you.
  
Max Buondonno

February 2024

I... don't know what to do with this
It's huge!
  
Max Buondonno

January 2024

For the Galaxy S24, Samsung goes all-in on AI
Is Galaxy AI the future of Samsung's smartphone line? I suppose so.
  
Max Buondonno
2
Welcome to 2024
🎉
  
Max Buondonno

December 2023

What is going on with Apple Watch battery life?
My Series 8 struggles to get through a day with watchOS 10, and I have no clear answer why.
  
Max Buondonno
9

November 2023

My thoughts on the Google Pixel Fold
I frickin' love this thing.
  
Max Buondonno
The iPhone is officially getting RCS
And it's about time.
  
Max Buondonno
Apple Watch, give me a Christmas Snoopy face
Do you think the new Snoopy face in watchOS 10 will get festive for the holidays?
  
Max Buondonno

October 2023

Cheaper folding phones are here... sort of
The Moto Razr and OnePlus Open signal a shift in pricing for folding phones, and they're surprisingly good.
  
Max Buondonno
It's Saturday, and I've got Pixel on my mind
I reviewed two of Google's new Pixel devices, and I've got some early thoughts on a third.
  
Max Buondonno
My thoughts on the iPhone 15 Pro
After using it for a few weeks, I can say that this iPhone is particularly wonderful.
  
Max Buondonno
